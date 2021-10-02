Pedestrian struck outside of Linebacker Lounge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian was struck outside of Linebacker Lounge.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

The incident happened in the same area where Notre Dame graduate Hannah Turgeon was killed in a hit-and-run in 2019.

