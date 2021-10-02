Advertisement

Pedestrian struck outside of Linebacker Lounge

(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Oct. 2, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pedestrian was struck outside of Linebacker Lounge.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

The incident happened in the same area where Notre Dame graduate Hannah Turgeon was killed in a hit-and-run in 2019.

