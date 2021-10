NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - October marks the last Friday Fest of the 2021 season in downtown Nappanee.

It will feature live music, a food truck war, motorcycles, a beer garden, shopping, and kids’ activities.

The Oktoberfest festivities happen October 15 from 5-8 p.m.

Learn more at facebook.com/events/566067307910693

