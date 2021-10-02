Advertisement

Mishawaka Monster Dash and Dance Oct. 8

Mishawaka Monster Dash and Dance
Mishawaka Monster Dash and Dance(Mishawaka Parks & Recreation)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2021
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Parks and Recreation is hosting the first ever Monster Dash and Dance. It’s happening October 8 from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 3 to 9 will run the length of Ironworks Ave dressed in their spooky best. At the end of the run, they will get a small pumpkin to decorate and a cup of hot chocolate.

After the run, an open space for the kids dance to music. Food will be available for purchase.

Children must be pre-registered to participate in the event. More information and registration can be found here.

