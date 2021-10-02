Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 1
(WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from October 1.
Indiana
Concord 51, Plymouth 3
Culver 22, Caston 14
Culver Academy at Woodlan
Fairfield 16, Garrett 7
Northridge 35, Goshen 10
New Prairie 46, Indianapolis Tech 8
Pioneer 34, Knox 14
Lakeland 14, West Noble 11
LaPorte at Crown Point
LaVille 14, John Glenn 7
Merrillville at Valparaiso
Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0
North Judson 35, Triton 16
Northfield 28, Rochester 21
Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20
Portage at Michigan City
Prairie Heights at Bremen
River Forest at South Central (Union Mills)
South Bend Clay at Calumet
Penn 34, South Bend St. Joseph 3
Jimtown 62, South Bend Washington 16
Tippecanoe Valley at Maconaquah
Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7
Winamac 35, West Central 0
Michigan
Paw Paw at Edwardsburg
St. Joseph at Portage Central
Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13
Battle Creek Lakeview at Kalamazoo Central
Benton Harbor 35, Kal. Loy Norrix 26
Allegan at Coloma
Buchanan at Berrien Springs
South Haven 24 Brandywine 22
Constantine 42, Watervliet 28
Plainwell at Niles
Dowagiac at Sturgis
Three Rivers at Vicksburg
Centreville at Cassopolis
Decatur 34, Comstock 16
