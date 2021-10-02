Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 1

(WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana from October 1.

Indiana

Concord 51, Plymouth 3

Culver 22, Caston 14

Culver Academy at Woodlan

Fairfield 16, Garrett 7

Northridge 35, Goshen 10

New Prairie 46, Indianapolis Tech 8

Pioneer 34, Knox 14

Lakeland 14, West Noble 11

LaPorte at Crown Point

LaVille 14, John Glenn 7

Merrillville at Valparaiso

Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0

North Judson 35, Triton 16

Northfield 28, Rochester 21

Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20

Portage at Michigan City

Prairie Heights at Bremen

River Forest at South Central (Union Mills)

South Bend Clay at Calumet

Penn 34, South Bend St. Joseph 3

Jimtown 62, South Bend Washington 16

Tippecanoe Valley at Maconaquah

Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7

Winamac 35, West Central 0

Michigan

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg

St. Joseph at Portage Central

Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13

Battle Creek Lakeview at Kalamazoo Central

Benton Harbor 35, Kal. Loy Norrix 26

Allegan at Coloma

Buchanan at Berrien Springs

South Haven 24 Brandywine 22

Constantine 42, Watervliet 28

Plainwell at Niles

Dowagiac at Sturgis

Three Rivers at Vicksburg

Centreville at Cassopolis

Decatur 34, Comstock 16

