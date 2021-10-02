Advertisement

Free Fall Color Walks in St. Joseph County Parks

((Source: Pixabay))
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Parks offers a free way to experience the changing colors of the fall season.

Each Thursday in October, one of the park locations hosts a walk to take in the beauty of autumn at 10 a.m.

October 7: St. Patrick’s County Park, Pfeil Pavilion

October 14: Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Park, Baugo Station

October 21: Spicer Lake Nature Preserve, Visitor Center

October 28: Bendix Woods County Park, Runnels Shelter

The Fall Color walks are free of cost, but registration is recommended.

