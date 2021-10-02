Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Shower chances remain Sunday

By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Times of showers will continue to build back into Michiana. Many lawns will pick up a nice drink of water throughout parts of the overnight period. Remaining mild with lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Sw 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Waves of showers and T-showers ahead of an approaching cold front. A few peeks of sunshine are possible throughout the day as our precipitation chances will NOT be a total washout. Highs will reach into the lower 70s. Wind: SW turning NW late 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Behind our cold front we will stay mostly cloudy and a touch cooler. Chance of widely scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 5-15 increasing 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

LONG RANGE: Our wet pattern continues through much of this upcoming week as a system stalls to our south. Widely scattered showers Tuesday. Showers increase throughout the day on Wednesday. Thursday & Friday will stay mostly cloudy with times of showers. Highs this upcoming week will remain in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s most nights.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

Latest News

Times of showers linger Saturday night through Sunday evening. Some thunder and lightning are...
First Alert Forecast: Shower chances remain Sunday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Showers Moving this Way...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast: October Begins Warm and Sunny, Showers by Saturday
First Alert Forecast: October Begins Warm and Sunny, Showers by Saturday