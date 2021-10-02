First Alert Forecast: Shower chances remain Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Times of showers will continue to build back into Michiana. Many lawns will pick up a nice drink of water throughout parts of the overnight period. Remaining mild with lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Sw 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Waves of showers and T-showers ahead of an approaching cold front. A few peeks of sunshine are possible throughout the day as our precipitation chances will NOT be a total washout. Highs will reach into the lower 70s. Wind: SW turning NW late 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Behind our cold front we will stay mostly cloudy and a touch cooler. Chance of widely scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 5-15 increasing 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

LONG RANGE: Our wet pattern continues through much of this upcoming week as a system stalls to our south. Widely scattered showers Tuesday. Showers increase throughout the day on Wednesday. Thursday & Friday will stay mostly cloudy with times of showers. Highs this upcoming week will remain in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s most nights.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.