Family remembers Grace Ross at birthday memorial

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Family and friends gather at Hudson Lake to celebrate Grace Ross, who would have turned 7-years-old today.

Her life was sadly cut short.

They had a balloon release, shared memories and ate some of her favorite things.

Last March, Ross’s body was found in a wooded area near the apartment complex where she lived.

Ross’s grandmother said she was a happy little girl, who loved life.

”She was very spunky. A lot of energy. She liked to play outside. She loved the beach. That is one of the reasons they are having it here...She loved anything unicorn. Last year I gave her an American Girl Doll. She liked dolls. She liked stuff animals. She was still a baby. She still liked little girl things. There hasn’t been a day that’s gone by that I haven’t cried. I just miss her so much,” said Kelli Howard.

Ross’s burial was earlier today in South Bend.

A competency hearing for the 14-year-old accused of murder and molestation in her death is scheduled for Nov. 17.

