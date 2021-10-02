Advertisement

Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame's JD...
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume.

Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule.

The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900.

Notre Dame dropped to 4-1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/2/2021 6:10:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

Latest News

Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
No. 14 Michigan routs Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers QB Mertz hurt
Gophers meet challenge, use 2nd-half rally to beat Purdue
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on...
“This is a heavyweight fight:” Irish ready for top-ten matchup
Marcus Freeman greets players during Notre Dame football's first fall camp practice on August...
Cincinnati connections: Irish coaches have history with Bearcats