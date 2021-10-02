2nd Chance: Bella

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s installment of our 2nd Chance Pet segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Bella, the eight-month-old Yellow Lab mix loves kids and other dogs.

She’s a little shy at first, but will warm up after a little time and bonding.

She loves to play in the yard and run with other dogs.

If you want to adopt Bella or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Animal Rescue at 574-400-5633.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.