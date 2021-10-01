Truth Test: Can the flu shot give you the flu?

(WNDU) - In the midst of the pandemic, doctors all across the country are warning the flu will be a major threat this season.

In fact, the CDC is urging everyone 6 months and older, to get a flu shot by the end of October. But with a focus on COVID-19 vaccines right now, we’re asking the question: Can the flu shot give you the flu?

“There is a theoretical risk with what’s called the live vaccine,” says Dr. Robert Cassady of the South Bend Clinic. “Which takes a live virus -- similar to some of the other vaccines we use for measles, mumps, rubella -- and it basically makes it so the virus can’t replicate by giving it different genetic mutations. There’s a theoretical risk that somehow that virus in your body could revert back to the normal flu and somehow cause an infection which has never been documented. "

So, can you get the flu from the actual flu shot?

“The short answer is no,” says Cassady. “For the fast majority of people who are getting a shot in the arm, there is no chance of getting the flu from the vaccine.”

We know the flu is especially dangerous for children every year, so we’re also asking that same question to South Bend Clinic pediatrician, Dr. Javier Galán.

“This is a concern that a lot of my parents of my patients come in with,” says Galán. “No, the flu shot does not give you the flu.”

According to the CDC: during the 2019-2020 season, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu cases, 3.7 million flu-related medical visits, 105,000 flu hospitalizations, and 6,300 flu-related deaths.

At a time where people do not want to be sick in a hospital, both doctors say you’re best protection against the flu is vaccination.

“We are in the middle of the flu season, viral cold season, covid pandemic -- so there’s a lot of things that can get you infected,” says Galán. “So if you end up getting a flu shot and a couple of days later, you get a cough or fever or something, it’s very likely that it’s from a cold or another virus and not the flu shot itself.”

So as our sources said: the flu shot does not give you the flu. The Truth Test test has proved it’s false while also reminding us how important it is to get your flu shot this year.

Now if you have a question you would like answered with the Truth Test....send us an email at TruthTest@wndu.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.