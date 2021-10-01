Advertisement

Truth Test: Can the flu shot give you the flu?

By Lauren Moss
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - In the midst of the pandemic, doctors all across the country are warning the flu will be a major threat this season.

In fact, the CDC is urging everyone 6 months and older, to get a flu shot by the end of October. But with a focus on COVID-19 vaccines right now, we’re asking the question: Can the flu shot give you the flu?

“There is a theoretical risk with what’s called the live vaccine,” says Dr. Robert Cassady of the South Bend Clinic. “Which takes a live virus -- similar to some of the other vaccines we use for measles, mumps, rubella -- and it basically makes it so the virus can’t replicate by giving it different genetic mutations. There’s a theoretical risk that somehow that virus in your body could revert back to the normal flu and somehow cause an infection which has never been documented. "

So, can you get the flu from the actual flu shot?

“The short answer is no,” says Cassady. “For the fast majority of people who are getting a shot in the arm, there is no chance of getting the flu from the vaccine.”

We know the flu is especially dangerous for children every year, so we’re also asking that same question to South Bend Clinic pediatrician, Dr. Javier Galán.

“This is a concern that a lot of my parents of my patients come in with,” says Galán. “No, the flu shot does not give you the flu.”

According to the CDC: during the 2019-2020 season, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu cases, 3.7 million flu-related medical visits, 105,000 flu hospitalizations, and 6,300 flu-related deaths.

At a time where people do not want to be sick in a hospital, both doctors say you’re best protection against the flu is vaccination.

“We are in the middle of the flu season, viral cold season, covid pandemic -- so there’s a lot of things that can get you infected,” says Galán. “So if you end up getting a flu shot and a couple of days later, you get a cough or fever or something, it’s very likely that it’s from a cold or another virus and not the flu shot itself.”

So as our sources said: the flu shot does not give you the flu. The Truth Test test has proved it’s false while also reminding us how important it is to get your flu shot this year.

Now if you have a question you would like answered with the Truth Test....send us an email at TruthTest@wndu.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
Two missing Mishawaka girls
Silver Alert declared for two Mishawaka girls
A winning lottery ticket worth more than $190K was sold in South Bend.
Winning CASH 5 ticket sold in South Bend
Eric Logan and former South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O'Neill
Civil rights lawsuit in Eric Logan shooting case dismissed

Latest News

Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19
Restaurant owners say they are seeing big crowds come through on gameday weekends again.
Local businesses prepare for Notre Dame home game
With a focus on COVID-19 vaccines right now, we’re asking the question: Can the flu shot give...
Truth Test: Can the flu shot give you the flu?
Local teacher dies after battle with COVID-19.
Local teacher dies from COVID-19