“This is a heavyweight fight:” Irish ready for top-ten matchup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The last time there was a top-ten matchup here in South Bend was less than a year ago when Notre Dame took down the top rated Clemson Tigers in double overtime.

Saturday afternoon the Irish hope to pull off another upset. The Golden Domers are slight underdogs ahead of Saturday game against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats had a week off last week to prepare for the Irish as so many future opponents do.

While the Irish want to protect their house, the focus is on the tough task ahead.

“They understand what protecting the home field is,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “They’ve done it 26 times in a row. This is much more about two top-ten teams. You gotta go out and attack your opponent. You can’t sit around and wait. This is a heavyweight fight. If you’re going to dance around and wait, you’re going to get knocked out. This is a really good football team. You have to come out swinging and be aggressive. You have to take it to your opponent when you have two top ten teams playing, you better come out ready to go, or you’re going to get knocked out.”

This is going to be one of the best games of the weekend, if not Notre Dame’s toughest game of the season.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.