Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect is dead after being shot by deputies in Berrien County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Woods in Niles Charter Township.

Deputies found a male armed with a knife, which he reportedly refused to drop. The deputies say the suspect charged at them, which is when they fired. The male died.

The two Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputies are not injured. They are on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates.

