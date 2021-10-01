Steele cruises, Cubs send Pirates to 100th loss in 9-0 rout
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season.
Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.
Pittsburgh joined Texas, Baltimore and Arizona, giving the MLB four 100-loss teams for the third time, after 2002 and 2019.
Sergio Alcántara had three RBIs, two coming on a homer off Miguel Yajure (0-2) in the second.
