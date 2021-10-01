Advertisement

Steele cruises, Cubs send Pirates to 100th loss in 9-0 rout

Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran, left, leaves the field as Chicago Cubs shortstop Sergio...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran, left, leaves the field as Chicago Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcantara, center left, and second baseman Trent Giambrone, center right, celebrate a win in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)(Phil Pavely | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season.

Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.

Pittsburgh joined Texas, Baltimore and Arizona, giving the MLB four 100-loss teams for the third time, after 2002 and 2019.

Sergio Alcántara had three RBIs, two coming on a homer off Miguel Yajure (0-2) in the second.

