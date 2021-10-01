Advertisement

Solar farm & storage facility ribbon-cutting in Fulton County

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALMA, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting day in Talma -- a crowd gathers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a solar and storage facility.

The project was developed by AG Technologies, in conjunction with Fulton County REMC, and took about a year to complete.

Energy storage is accomplished with two Tesla Megapack batteries - each weighing 56,000 pounds, and will power roughly 2,200 homes for a month.

“They store that kind of energy because when the grid -- the electric demand, people coming home from work -- really peaks, energy is very expensive,” says Jim Straeter, President of AG Technologies.

“So it went through very smoothly. It’s got a very positive discussion in the community. We cant wait to prove that it’s as good as they said it was going to be.”

Because it’s cheaper energy, it will save the average customer every time they get a bill.

“It will reduce rates,” says Straeter. “Solar is the cheapest energy that can be produced right now. Everybody talks about the carbon reduction and that’s an important part.”

Earlier in the week, a solar farm project was approved in Pulaski County. That particular project, however, faced some backlash.

