Showers Moving this Way...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING WET... Well, we’ve been telling you all week that our nice weather would come to an end this weekend...and it still looks that way. We have a 60% chance for showers on Saturday, especially late, then we’ll definitely have some rain later Saturday night into Sunday. A storm system stalls out south of us next week, and that means a “chance” for scattered showers every day. Temperatures, though, will be mild...

Tonight: Mostly clear and quite nice! Low: 58, Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Maybe a bit of sun early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely by late afternoon. High: 78, Wind: S 6-12

Saturday night: Cloudy with showers likely. Low: 62

Sunday: Showers at times. High: 74

