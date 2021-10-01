Advertisement

Police searching for missing Cromwell man

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who has been missing since early September.(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who has been missing since early September.

Police say 51-year-old Donald Eugene Barley was last seen at his residence in Cromwell. Barley is 5′9″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Sgt. Christopher Francis at 574-267-5667.

