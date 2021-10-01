Advertisement

No major injuries reported in evening crash in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews responded to a crash near the intersection of South Twyckenham Drive and Lincoln Way East Thursday night.

South Bend Police tell 16 News now that officials were dispatched to an accident scene with possible injuries at around 10:30 PM.

A white SUV with three people inside reportedly hit a parked vehicle after the driver lost control. Two of the people inside the SUV at the time of the crash reported minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for updates both on air and online.

