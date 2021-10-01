Mishawaka residents want problem properties cleared out

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For several homeowners in Mishawaka’s West End neighborhood, crime does not stand far from their front door.

“I’ve been threatened by somebody trespassing who said they were going to kill me and burn the house down,” resident Christy Miller says.

Neighbors saying the majority of the criminal activity they have experienced over the last several months have been connected to two properties that neighbor each other: 423 & 427 W. Seventh St. in Mishawaka.

“There was a stabbing in front of there over the summer. If you are there at the right time, you’ll see what looked to be drug deals occurring,” Miller says.

The two properties have brought up at common council meetings before, and according to council member Maggie Demaegd, they have been more than a nuisance to the neighborhood.

“These properties that we are talking about have had impounded cars, welfare checks, domestic violence, armed robberies, overdoses, and burglaries in the last year. Eighty-one calls to service for these apartments,” Damaegd said during a September 20th meeting.

When I asked the owner of the buildings, Scott DeVries, if he had noticed any of the criminal activity, here’s what he said.

“I’ve been trying to gather evidence; I hadn’t seen anything that was out and illegal in any of these apartments. If I did, I would have been able to move against them,” DiVries.

However, Miller says that isn’t true.

“We’re being told (by police) that we need to watch out for ourselves, that they know there is drug activity going on at the end of the block,” Miller says.

In the end, Miller says she just wants to feel safe in her own neighborhood the way she used to.

“It is literally affecting every member of our family and I am not alone in saying that. I have talked to my neighbors who are feeling the exact same thing,” Miller said.

Several homeowners say they will be every Thursday to come up with solutions to resolved the suspicious activity throughout the community.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told 16 News Now Wednesday that the city has it’s entire focus on the West End Neighborhood. Wood says one eviction has already been made after a tenant was living illegally inside a basement in 427 W. Seventh Street.

Mishawaka Police say they are currently working with city officials to collect any data and reports of suspicious activity involving any problem problems within the city.

