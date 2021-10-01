Lydick United Methodist Church hosts fall ‘Fish Fry’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lydick United Methodist Church hosted its fall “Fish Fry” on Friday.

The church has hosted fish fries for more than 20 years, but this fish fry was drive-thru only because of the pandemic.

Back in March, the church’s spring fish fry sold out in an hour.

All of the money raised will benefit the ministry and the food pantry.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.