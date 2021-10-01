Advertisement

Lydick United Methodist Church hosts fall ‘Fish Fry’

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lydick United Methodist Church hosted its fall “Fish Fry” on Friday.

The church has hosted fish fries for more than 20 years, but this fish fry was drive-thru only because of the pandemic.

Back in March, the church’s spring fish fry sold out in an hour.

All of the money raised will benefit the ministry and the food pantry.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
Two missing Mishawaka girls
Silver Alert declared for two Mishawaka girls
A winning lottery ticket worth more than $190K was sold in South Bend.
Winning CASH 5 ticket sold in South Bend
Eric Logan and former South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O'Neill
Civil rights lawsuit in Eric Logan shooting case dismissed

Latest News

Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19
Restaurant owners say they are seeing big crowds come through on gameday weekends again.
Local businesses prepare for Notre Dame home game
With a focus on COVID-19 vaccines right now, we’re asking the question: Can the flu shot give...
Truth Test: Can the flu shot give you the flu?
With a focus on COVID-19 vaccines right now, we’re asking the question: Can the flu shot give...
Truth Test: Can the flu shot give you the flu?
Local teacher dies after battle with COVID-19.
Local teacher dies from COVID-19