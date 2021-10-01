Advertisement

Local businesses prepare for Notre Dame home game

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame home games mean big crowds. And local businesses are excited to have fans back in South Bend after a tough year.

Eddy Street and downtown South Bend were packed Friday ahead of Notre Dame’s top ten matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats tomorrow afternoon. Restaurant owners say they are seeing big crowds come through on gameday weekends again.

Steve Lowe, the owner of South Bend Brew Werks, says he likes the 2:30 p.m. start times because they get people before the game, and then they get a late dinner crowd. “Football season has been, not sure what to expect, been steady,” Lowe says. “Good and steady.”

You can watch the Notre Dame game right here on WNDU. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m., but you can get ready for the big game ahead of time by tuning into our Countdown to Kickoff pre-game show at 1:30 p.m.

