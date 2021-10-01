Advertisement

Goodrum, Tigers defeat Twins 10-7 in slugfest with 7 homers

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7.

Alex Lange (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, recording two strikeouts.

Michael Fulmer earned his 13th save.

Byron Buxton hit two home runs, Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer and Brent Rooker hit a solo shot as the teams combined for seven homers.

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-4) didn’t retire a batter in his outing, giving up three runs in the eighth.

9/30/2021 11:29:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

