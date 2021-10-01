First Alert Forecast: October Begins Warm and Sunny, Showers by Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: October is here and it begins with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s during the afternoon. For all those out harvesting or getting some yard work done you have a warm but comfortable afternoon coming your way. But get a move on because rain chances come back by tomorrow! High of 83.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday Night Football is looking near perfect! Near the middle 70s by kickoff across Michiana with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 60s by the end of the games, all under clear skies. Turning cooler overnight by early Saturday under mostly clear skies. Low of 58.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing during the morning as rain chances increase. Heading out early in South Bend to tailgate ahead of the Notre Dame and Cincinnati game, looking mild and mostly cloudy! By the time we head towards kickoff we see some scattered showers becoming possible. Rain chances continue to increase through the evening. Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder through the evening. High of 80.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and periods of rain possible throughout the day under cloudy skies. Highs stay in the middle 70s. Rainfall could be heavier in localized areas and a few rumbles of thunder could be possible. High of 74.

LONG RANGE: Shower chances linger through next week as the upper low sort of stalls and slowly moves East. A few isolated showers may linger into next weekend. This is a major pattern shift not only for the rain but also the temperatures. Upper 60s and lower 70s will be seen across the board through next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 30th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 79

Thursday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.