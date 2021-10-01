Family Fun Fest happening at MHS Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Mishawaka Education Foundation fundraiser is this Saturday.

The Family Fun Fest is happening at Mishawaka High School with local businesses handing out goodies to trick-or-treaters.

There is also a 50-50 cash raffle drawing at the event.

It’s a free event, but if you want a meal, you must get a ticket. Those are available on Mishawakaedu.org.

