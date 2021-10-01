Elkhart PD Asst. Chief Snyder retires after 24 years

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Chris Snyder spent 24 years on the Elkhart Police Department.

He went from being a K-9 handler, to being the department’s top dog.

Snyder was chief of police from January of 2019, through July of 2020.

This week he retired at the age of 49. “I can tell you I played golf twice and I’ve not been retired for 24 hours yet,” Snyder told 16 News Now.

Snyder’s stint as chief came at a time consultants concluded the community thought of cops here as cowboys, known for their rough treatment of civilians.

“I’ve always had a great working relationship with our community, and I felt like with me being there, maybe some of the things got bridged easier than could have happened,” he said.

Snyder brought a soft touch to a department with a heavy-handed reputation. He offers no apologies. “A couple years ago, a gentleman came up and he said, ‘you probably don’t remember me,’ and I didn’t. He said, ‘but many years ago our paths crossed, and you had the opportunity, you could have taken me to jail, but you didn’t. You got me over here to, kind of a rehab, half-way house, safe place, and that was life changing for me, and I’m now clean and sober,” Snyder recalled. “The humanity part of it, you know, people make mistakes, you know. Does that mistake, does that lead to where they have to go to jail? Not always.”

Thursday was the last day on the force for the 49-year-old Concord High school graduate. He plans to spend time with family before starting his search for a new career outside of law enforcement.

He left this advice for the officers who remain. “So, slow down and take time to get to know the community. To listen where they’re at, and what they’re going through, and try to help them that way.”

Snyder was the assistant chief of police when he retired.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.