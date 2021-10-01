Advertisement

Dog survives plane crash, several days alone in the wilderness

Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.
By Gray News staff and CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE, Ariz. (Gray News) - A dog was rescued after surviving a plane crash and three days in the wilderness.

Air Rescue responded to a small plane crash that killed a person and injured another Sept. 22, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived at the crash site, they found a dog sitting next to the wreckage. Unfortunately, he ran off before rescuers could grab him.

Three days later, they returned to the site with federal investigators and saw the dog lying next to the wreckage. Even though he initially fled again, they were able to lure him close with water and get a leash on him.

Rescuers said the dog was tired and thirsty but in remarkably good shape for having been in the wilderness for several days.

They took the dog to a local airport where the sheriff’s office picked him up and reunited him with his family.

