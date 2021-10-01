Advertisement

Cincinnati prepares for Notre Dame atmosphere

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As is the case with a handful of other opponents, the Cincinnati Bearcats will be doing a walk through of Notre Dame Stadium to absorb all the magic that is the House that Rockne built.

This will be the first time that nearly all of the Bearcats will step foot on those sacred grounds.

Why?

Notre Dame and Cincinnati haven’t played each other since 1900.

Friday’s game is officially sold out and is the first sell out of the year for Notre Dame and you know those fans are going to bring it.

Bearcats head coach Luke Fickle wanted to bring his guys over to the stadium on Friday when it’s a tad more calm.

“We’ll arrive on Friday, go over to the stadium,” Fickle said. “We’re staying two or three minutes away from the stadium, so we’ll have an opportunity to go in there, kind of just walk around, get the lay of the land, let them see the thing and everything like that, take the pictures or whatever. Because the same thing, when you go over there on Saturday, you want them to be focused on the things that they got to do. It’s already going to be difficult enough to not have any of those other distractions. so try to get that out of the way because it’s a big deal and there’s not a kid on this team that has played over there other than obviously Michael Young, but for the most part. There’s obviously some incredible history for us to be able to absorb and soak in.”

Brian Kelly led the Bearcats before coming to Notre Dame.

The Irish take on No. 7 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on WNDU.

