Cincinnati connections: Irish coaches have history with Bearcats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly lead Cincinnati for three season before coming to Notre Dame over a decade ago. But his coaching staff now has some hints of Cincinnati in it. Kelly led the Bearcats in the late 2000s.

One his former players? Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

Mickens joined the Irish in 2020 after two seasons with Cincinnati.

Of course this offseason, Kelly lured defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman away from the Bearcats where he had been coaching since 2017.

Freeman says the decision to come to South Bend was an easy one.

“To have a chance to be a part of coach Kelly’s staff and be a part of this program at the University of Notre Dame, it’s an opportunity you can’t pass up,” Freeman said. “You just can’t. Every day that I’m here, I realize more and more why this place is so special. It’s very unique. It’s top of the line in everything we do. And that’s as far as not only football, but academics and everything that comes with being a part of Notre Dame.”

Kelly says that having Freeman and Mickens on his staff helps them prepare for what they’re going to face Saturday.

“We’ve been working against this defense since last spring,” Freeman. “I can tell you this, if you’re just trying to prepare for two or three days, there are some complexities to it. That’s where we’ve gotten the inside more than anything else. Mike and Marcus aren’t bringing anything to the table other than the installation of the defense that we’ve gone against since last spring.

As for players with Cincinnati ties, Irish star tight end Michael Mayer is from Independence, Kentucky just 25 mins away.

