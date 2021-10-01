Advertisement

Brian Kelly says the Irish need to handle Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder’s escapability

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are gearing up for their toughest test yet and they’ll have to face one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football today, Desmond Ridder.

The four-year-starter has nearly a 164 passer rating this season in three games and has a completion rate of 65%.

But he can also be a threat on the ground, as he surpassed 550 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons.

Head Coach Brian Kelly knows they’ll have their hands full with Ridder and compares him to another mobile quarterback the Irish faced two years ago.

“He’s got the ability to put the ball down the field,” Kelly said. “I think his deep balls are as good as we’ve seen in a long time and I mean anybody that we’ve played in a long time. He throws the ball down the field very well and his ability to run. Those are the things that separate him from a lot of the quarterbacks that we’ve played. The ability to push the ball down the field, deep balls and that’s what he wants to do, then the ability to run. I mentioned Perkins from Virginia earlier in the year and Perkins threw the ball well against us down the field in the first half and had the escapability. We needed to keep him in the pocket to have a better second half against Virginia, which we did. We’ll need to do the same thing with Ridder.”

The Irish hope to have an answer for Ridder when they take on Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

