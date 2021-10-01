Advertisement

Brian Kelly gives quarterbacks update ahead of Cincinnati game

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly was coy on Thursday when asked about the health of his quarterbacks and would not go as far to name who would be starting.

Jack Coan is still working his way back from a soft tissue injury he suffered against Wisconsin.

His X-Rays were clean so the Irish are optimistic.

Drew Pyne is continuing to get first-team reps this week.

Tyler Bucher did not play against Wisconsin as he continued to work his way back from a hamstring injury but the Irish believe he will be back to full strength on Saturday to resume his normal role.

“In our two-minute drill yesterday, we had [Jack] Coan in there,” Kelly said. “I thought he did a pretty good job. He’s ahead of where I thought he would be on Wednesday and he has today and tomorrow. Drew [Pyne] and Jack have kind of split the first team reps and we’ve continued to work Tyler’s [Buchner] package that he’s traditionally had in weeks past. We’re getting all three of them ready right now.”

Kelly had previously said that if Coan is healthy enough, he will be the starter.

Looks like Irish fans won’t know that answer until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday as the Irish take on Cincinnati.

