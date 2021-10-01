Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) -

BreAunna Kertai lived a selfless life, teaching, caring for, and raising children.

When asked about it all, her Pastor who has known her since she was a kid, shared how much her memory will mean to those she has left behind.

“Bre... we’re going to miss her. We loved her, we cared for her and she loved us and cared for us,” Jason Webb, the Pastor at Grace Fellowship Church.

Kertai was diagnosed with Covid Pneumonia back in August this year, which resulted in her needing to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Upon coming out of the coma, every one hoped that the 30 year old would soon be on the road to recovery.

However, that was not the case.

Kertai passed away on September 29th, leaving behind family, friends, and the children she taught and considered family.

“Through all of the difficulty and the challenges that her life actually had. The Lord helped her to live well,” said Webb.

Kertai was a foster mother to three kids and loved to help children in any way possible.

Her parent’s declined to speak with us on camera, but her Pastor shared that though Kertai’s life was short, it was full.

“Her memory is going to be a blessing to us, and, and we’re going to miss her,” said Webb.

A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Fellowship Church on Saturday, October 9th at 11 a.m.

