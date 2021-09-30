Two Counties come together for Crisis Intervention Training

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

For first responders, dealing with mental health crises is a huge part of the profession, and law enforcement tells us that communication is key;

and so is coming together.

Police officers and organizations from Elkhart County and St. Joseph County came together for a one day joint Crisis Intervention Training.

“Crisis Intervention Training is great and it’s a vital asset for police officers and their day to day operations,” said Dustin Knight, the Training Program Manager for The Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department.

“It helps us to understand trauma, a trauma that someone else may have been through and maybe look at better options to serve that population,” said Jim Ballard, an officer with the Goshen Police Department.

CIT was created to assist individuals with mental illness and to improve the safety of police officers, citizens, and the community.

One aspect of the training is Veteran Suicide Prevention. Teaching law enforcement how to best assist Veterans with mental health crises as well.

“...To know how to properly deescalate, use verbal and interpersonal communication skills, not only with veterans, but with anybody that they come in contact with,” said Knight.

“We are all human. We all have our own personal struggles, even as law enforcement officers and veterans, so there’s.. trying to lower that stigma ‘cause sometimes, there’s a stigma associated with diagnosis of mental health and there shouldn’t be any shame in getting treatment and help for that,” said Amanda Raper, the Chief Probation Officer for Elkhart County Adult Probation.

CIT reduces both the stigma around Mental Health, and the need for further involvement with the criminal justice system, to help everyone feel safe.

“Reach out, reach out to somebody and on the other end, if you see somebody that needs help, if you notice signs or symptoms of somebody that’s in need, reach out to ‘em, at a minimum talk to them and see if you can get them to some help that they need and the resources that they need,” said Knight.

The program is years in the making, and it is truly only just beginning.

