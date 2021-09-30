School officials in Berrien County react after health department ‘forced’ to rescind mandatory mask order

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - School leaders in Berrien County are deciding how to move forward with mask policies after the county’s health department says they were forced to rescind their public health order or forfeit $1.5 million in funding.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate spoke to two superintendents facing two different roads ahead as they lead their school districts through the pandemic.

He tells us why some districts are still requiring masks and why others are making them optional.

Some school districts didn’t have to adjust much because they already had their own mask requirements in place.

The decision on what to do next is less clear for school districts that didn’t have a previous mask requirement.

The Niles Community School District is strongly recommending students, staff, and visitors wear masks in their buildings, but they’re not requiring it with the Berrien County Health Department rescinding their public health order.

“That’s also how we started the school year. We strongly recommended masks, and then when our local health officials said, ‘you know what, at this rate our transmission rates are high, we need to move into masks,’ Niles Community Schools, per our plan, moved right into mandating masks,” said Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate.

Dr. Applegate says their district’s return to school plan deferred to the health department’s decision to no longer require masks in schools when they rescinded the mask order.

However, county health officials say their decision didn’t happen due to any improvements in Covid conditions in schools, but due to the threat of losing 1.5 million dollars in critical state funding if the order continued.

They’re guiding school leaders to pick up where they left off.

“While at this time the Berrien County Health Department had to rescind the order requiring masks in school settings, school superintendents and leaders absolutely have the ability to make masks required in their buildings. We’re urging superintendents and leaders to make that decision to continue masks for their students and staff, making sure that that in-person learning can keep happening,” said BCHD communications specialist Gillian Conrad.

This is already handled at Benton Harbor and St. Joe Public Schools who are just continuing their mandatory mask policies regardless of any countywide mandates.

“When they came out with it, it was nice because they were able to support us and back us up, but even though it’s gone away, we still have that in place and it’s been ok with the community. Our young people have been doing an exceptional job of following the guidelines, and our parents have been extremely supportive of our Board of Education,” said Benton Harbor Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel.

The health department says they expect a judge to challenge the bills putting them in this position, but until they’re ruled unconstitutional in court, requiring masks will be up to the schools.

Just because some of these school districts are following the health department’s action to make masks option, that doesn’t mean the decision is final.

Dr. Applegate says their mask policy could change as they get more direct information from the Berrien County Health Department.

Take a minute to read their full news releases, as well as letters to parents from school districts on both sides of this decision.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.