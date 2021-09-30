Rain heading this way over the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RAINY SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND... And there could be some showers the first half. So, Friday will be beautiful....Sunday will be wet...with Saturday the “in between” day. That means we’ll just have to watch the timing of the showers for now on Saturday. We’ll keep you up to date. Next week, a stalled out system over Tennessee will probably bring us scattered light showers every day. Maybe a good week to start some grass...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning chilly again. Low: 53, Wind: SE 2-4

Friday: Gorgeous with a good deal of sunshine. High: 81, Wind: S 5-10

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing. High: 78

