Officials provide update on Benton Harbor shootout

Cell phone video shows Benton Harbor shootout.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s Department of Public Safety has provided an update on a weekend shootout that was caught on cell phone video.

Around 7:30, officers responded tot he 300 block of Lake Street for a complaint of gunfire.

BHDPS says officers found a scene where over 40 round were fired from various weapons, also locating at least two homes that were also struck by gunfire.

In the aforementioned cell phone video, suspects were seen running to getaway cars waiting in the 300-block of Lake. The vehicles are identified as a White Jeep Cherokee, a Black Kia Sedona, and Grey Ford Focus.

The Jeep and Kia are still outstanding and the Focus was located and is being processed by crime scene techs.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials look for suspects and try to determine a motive.

BHDPS is currently offering a $1,000 reward leading to an arrest (or multiple arrests) in this incident.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident or any act of firearm violence is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867), or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app. BHDPS also takes information or tips from the Ring Neighbors App as well.

