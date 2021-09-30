Advertisement

“Little Women” now playing at the Round Barn Theatre

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Another classic musical is playing at the Round Barn Theatre in Nappanee.

Little Women is playing through October 23rd.

The musical closely follows the book, taking you through the lives of the March sisters who grew up in the Civil War Era.

“There’s a lot of really charming and cute moments,” said Alex Price, the artistic director. “And there’s also some really touching moments that really make you think about your own life and your own family and your relationship with your siblings.”

To purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (574) 773-4188.

