Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust

(WNDU) - A traffic stop in Henry County led to police seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana Wednesday.

Around 1:15 PM, Henry County Sgt. J. Goodwin of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team conducted a traffic stop of a 2021 White Dodge Sprinter Van for following too close at the 131 mile marker along eastbound I-70.

During the traffic stop, PACE Team deputies observed multiple criminal indicators during the contact with the driver and passenger. The driver had green, leafy plant material on his pants that looked like marijuana. Deputies also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the the probable cause search of the vehicle, officers found 16 cardboard boxes reportedly containing 400 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

The driver and passenger, both men from Maryland, were arrested without incident and booked into the Henry County Jail on Level 5 Felony Dealing of Marijuana.

