Healthcare providers using cost estimator tool, medical cost transparency

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In an effort to be more transparent when it comes to the price of medical procedures, the South Bend Clinic has a “cost estimator” tool available for patients.

“As so many of us now are on high-deductible healthcare plans and the cost of healthcare has increased, the cost has definitely become a consideration as well, and it’s really necessitated that all of us become savvy consumers of healthcare,” South Bend Clinic Family Physician Dr. Bob Oppman said.

This tool is becoming more common among healthcare providers and typically includes a wide range of services for patients to see costs for.

“If they know a cost ahead of time, they’re more likely to potentially get a diagnostic test or procedure that they otherwise might have put off just from fear of thinking that it could be just simply unaffordable for them,” Oppman said.

Those with the South Bend Clinic say transparency is so important so patients can better plan and prepare, as there can be a lot of variability in pricing.

“This gives people the knowledge beforehand to be aware of what the cost might be, and then really locally shop that around with a high-quality provider and find out what those costs are going to be ahead of time,” Oppman said.

Dr. Oppman says they’ve received great feedback from patients who have taken advantage of the tool for their healthcare.

“What we want to do is take out the uncertainty that comes from the cost and am I going to be sunk financially because I really need to get this done, but what’s going to be the implication for the rest of my life in terms of my budget and everything? We want to take that uncertainty out,” Oppman said.

To check out the cost estimator with the South Bend Clinic, click here. Other healthcare providers in Michiana offer a similar tool, such as Beacon Health System, Saint Joseph Health System, and Goshen Health.

