Flyover scheduled ahead of Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame kickoff

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - A flyover featuring four F-16s from Toledo Air National Guard Base will take place prior to kickoff between Cincinnati and Notre Dame this Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Air Force Pilots from the flyover will be recognized during the first timeout of the fourth quarter. The squadron includes Lt. Col. Brian “Beav” Moran, Capt. Travis “Cage” Dancer, Maj. Phil “Skip” Messer, and Maj. Tony “BOLO” Zelasko.

You can watch the game right here on WNDU. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m., but prior to that, you can get ready for the game by tuning into Countdown to Kickoff starting at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.