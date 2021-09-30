First van rolls off assembly line at Electric Last Mile Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is, once again, a place where commercial vehicles are produced.

The first electric-powered urban delivery van rolled off the assembly line Wednesday in a plant that was built to produce the civilian hummer.

The vehicle was the first of one thousand units headed to the company’s dealer, the Randy Marion Auto Group. The leader of the company called the delivery a key milestone that puts Electric Last Mile Solutions at the vanguard of the movement.

