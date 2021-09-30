Advertisement

First van rolls off assembly line at Electric Last Mile Solutions

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is, once again, a place where commercial vehicles are produced.

The first electric-powered urban delivery van rolled off the assembly line Wednesday in a plant that was built to produce the civilian hummer.

The vehicle was the first of one thousand units headed to the company’s dealer, the Randy Marion Auto Group. The leader of the company called the delivery a key milestone that puts Electric Last Mile Solutions at the vanguard of the movement.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $190K was sold in South Bend.
Winning CASH 5 ticket sold in South Bend
A shootout in Benton Harbor had some residents running for cover on Sunday.
Cell phone footage, eyewitness describes terrifying shootout in Benton Harbor
Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust
Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Elkhart County Health Officer submits resignation
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $190K was sold in South Bend.
Winning Cash 5 ticket purchased in South Bend
Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Police find hundreds of pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Indiana.
400 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop
In an effort to be more transparent when it comes to the price of medical procedures, the South...
Healthcare providers using cost estimator tool, medical cost transparency
The 'cost estimator' tool is becoming more common among healthcare providers, who say it makes...
New tool makes it easier to see cost of medical procedures