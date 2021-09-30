First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm, Rain Chances Increasing for Saturday Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine accompanied by some clouds from time to time. Staying much warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A light breeze from the Southwest. Feeling comfortable. High of 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cooling off quickly under mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the lower 50s again by Friday morning. Low of 53.

FRIDAY: Warm and sunny to begin the month of October! Staying comfortable as the air remains very dry. Highs likely topping out in the lower 80s by the afternoon. Temperatures then fall into the 70s for Friday Night Football games, another perfect fall evening on the gridiron. High of 82.

SATURDAY: Lots of people in town for Notre Dame and Cincinnati! We have some good weather for tailgating as highs will reach the middle to upper 70s by kickoff around 2:30. Clouds are increasing throughout the day. Before the game concludes there is a increasing chance that scattered showers will be moving into Michiana. The scattered showers stick around through the afternoon ad evening. This begins our very damp pattern. Packing for the game this weekend, definitely DO NOT leave the umbrella or rain jacket at home! You may need it by the end of the game. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Getting cooler as the showers continue on and off into Sunday. The cloud cover sticks around to begin the first week of October. Showers are likely to continue on and off into the middle of the week before we dry out by next weekend. Keep an eye on Saturdays forecast if you are going to the football game. We will watch the timing of this system and bring you updates as needed!

