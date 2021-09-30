Civil rights lawsuit in Eric Logan shooting case dismissed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit in the shooting death of Eric Logan.

That’s according to WPVE.

The suit was filed against former South Bend police officer Ryan O’Neill and the city of South Bend by Logan’s family in 2019. It argued that O’Neill violated the civil rights of Logan by using excessive force and racial discrimination during the shooting.

However, the judge ruled in favor of the city and O’Neill on both claims, saying Logan posed a “deadly threat” and “reasonably” used his gun.

O’Neill says Logan approached him with a knife outside Central High Apartments while he was responding to a 911 call about someone breaking into cars. O’Neill said he confronted Logan and shot him after he refused orders to drop a knife.

O’Neill did not have his body camera on at the time, which sparked protests in the city. He eventually resigned from the South Bend Police Department in July 2019.

O’Neill was not charged after a special prosecutor was appointed to the case and ruled it was justified in February 2020. In response to the shooting, the department has since added stricter body camera policy rules.

In an unrelated case, O’Neill was booked for other charges after being accused of paying a woman for a sexual encounter that occurred in May 2019 while he was allegedly on duty and driving his South Bend Police Department vehicle. He accepted a plea deal, where he was sentenced to two years probation and agreed not to work as a police officer or any other public agency for ten years.

