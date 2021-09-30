Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winning CA$H 5 ticket sold in South Bend.
Winning CASH 5 ticket sold in South Bend
A shootout in Benton Harbor had some residents running for cover on Sunday.
Cell phone footage, eyewitness describes terrifying shootout in Benton Harbor
Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust
Dr. Bethany Wait will replace the current Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Elkhart County Health Officer submits resignation
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
Busy day in Washington as Congress tackles a funding bill, infrastructure legislation and the...
Lawmakers race against midnight deadline
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee