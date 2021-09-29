Winning CASH 5 ticket sold in South Bend
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully, as one entry matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the LB Food Mart on Lincolnway West in South Bend. The winning ticket is estimated to be worth $190,500.
The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Tuesday, September 28 are: 5-11-12-16-20.
The last time a CA$H 5 jackpot win occurred was September 11, 2021 when a winning ticket worth $519,000 was sold in Indianapolis.
