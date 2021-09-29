Wednesday’s Child: Devon’s search

(WNDU) - There are some super heroes out there, making a difference in the lives of children. They are parents who are interested in adopting foster kids. Kids like 15-year-old Devon. His story comes to us from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Devon is one laid back kid who is easy to get along with.

“My friends say that I’m cool, caring, passionate, nice, strong, smart,” said Devon. “I try to keep it cool, keep it mellow. Positive vibes.”

It’s easy for Devon to stay so relaxed. He prefers to be outdoors where he can clear his head.

“I like to be with nature and hear the soothing, calming noises of it and just get out there and enjoy the nice days that there is,” said Devon.

Devon also likes to learn about animals. He loves to visit the zoo and would love to work there someday.

“I plan on being a zookeeper or something like that among those lines,” said Devon. He also likes to work with horses. “I used to ride them every day, groom them, take care of them, feed them, water them, clean up after them.”

Devon would like to find a family that likes to be outside.

“So with my family I would like to go on outings, like go to the park once in a while. I’d them to take me hunting, fishing,” said Devon.

Adoption is something he dreams of.

“To me it’s like it’s giving a kid a second chance when they’ve got taken out of their home or something bad happened. It’s giving them a second chance for another family to have a better life,” said Devon.

