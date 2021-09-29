South Bend leaders working to address issues on the city’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are on a mission to improve the quality of life for thousands of residents in our community.

On Tuesday, people met for a town hall meeting at WUBS radio to discuss a plan moving forward.

It was organized by Second District Common Council Member Henry Davis, who is calling for an updated comprehensive plan.

He said he wants to concentrate on areas west of the river.

City leaders said these underserved communities struggle with crime, food insecurity and affordable housing.

“It’s frustrating because we continue to see senseless lives lost or opportunities that are not available. I think the more we give our kids choices, the less prone they are to make the wrong choices,” said resident Lynn King.

“There’s no plan available. No updated plan. We are trying to force the city, the mayor’s office, the administration to come up with an idea of a plan, but also put tangible and necessary safeguards in place so the plan can happen,” Davis said.

During the discussion, residents shared the biggest need right now is affordable housing.

While neighborhood associations and organizations are working tirelessly to address these critical issues, they said they need your help too.

“But it takes leadership. It takes strong leadership, and it also takes people from the public to participate and support that leadership as well. I think we are looking at the best of both worlds right now,” Davis said.

The city would use federal dollars, like the American Rescue Plan Fund, to address some of these issues.

City council members said they hope the mayor approves these initiatives.

