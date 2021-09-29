Advertisement

South Bend leaders working to address issues on the city’s west side

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are on a mission to improve the quality of life for thousands of residents in our community.

On Tuesday, people met for a town hall meeting at WUBS radio to discuss a plan moving forward.

It was organized by Second District Common Council Member Henry Davis, who is calling for an updated comprehensive plan.

He said he wants to concentrate on areas west of the river.

City leaders said these underserved communities struggle with crime, food insecurity and affordable housing.

“It’s frustrating because we continue to see senseless lives lost or opportunities that are not available. I think the more we give our kids choices, the less prone they are to make the wrong choices,” said resident Lynn King.

“There’s no plan available. No updated plan. We are trying to force the city, the mayor’s office, the administration to come up with an idea of a plan, but also put tangible and necessary safeguards in place so the plan can happen,” Davis said.

During the discussion, residents shared the biggest need right now is affordable housing.

While neighborhood associations and organizations are working tirelessly to address these critical issues, they said they need your help too.

“But it takes leadership. It takes strong leadership, and it also takes people from the public to participate and support that leadership as well. I think we are looking at the best of both worlds right now,” Davis said.

The city would use federal dollars, like the American Rescue Plan Fund, to address some of these issues.

City council members said they hope the mayor approves these initiatives.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue following this story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
A 21-year-old South Bend girl was last seen at her home Sept. 17.
UPDATE: 21-year-old missing woman from South Bend found safe
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indiana Dept. of Health announces changes to daily updates of COVID-19 dashboards
Woman in serious condition after Dowagiac shooting

Latest News

Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola is in the midst of a breakthrough season.
ND's Jayson Ademilola breaking out
Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust
Four people arrested in connection to Cass County drug bust.
Four arrested in Cass County drug bust
A rabid bat has been found in Van Buren County for the first time in five years.
Rabid bat found in Van Buren County