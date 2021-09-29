Advertisement

Sanó homers, Twins withstand late rally to beat Tigers 3-2

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome, left, and catcher Mitch Garver celebrate the Twins'...
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome, left, and catcher Mitch Garver celebrate the Twins' 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. Colome earned the save. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 28, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Miguel Sanó homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2.

Jorge Alcala (4-6) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of starter Charlie Barnes.

Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Ralph Garza Jr. each pitched scoreless innings for Minnesota.

Alexander Colomé allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save.

Tyler Alexander (2-4) surrendered one run in six innings for Detroit.

Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop had RBI singles in the ninth off Colomé.

