Robert, Lopez lift White Sox over eliminated Reds 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati 7-1 as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Reds had won four straight but were knocked out of the NL playoff hunt mid-game when the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee to lock up the second wild card.

The White Sox, who clinched the AL Central last Thursday, have won three straight.

They started the day 2 1/2 games behind Houston for home-field advantage in the first round of the AL Division Series.

9/28/2021 11:16:01 PM (GMT -4:00)