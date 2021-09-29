Advertisement

Robert, Lopez lift White Sox over eliminated Reds 7-1

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a...
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati 7-1 as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Reds had won four straight but were knocked out of the NL playoff hunt mid-game when the St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee to lock up the second wild card.

The White Sox, who clinched the AL Central last Thursday, have won three straight.

They started the day 2 1/2 games behind Houston for home-field advantage in the first round of the AL Division Series.

9/28/2021 11:16:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

