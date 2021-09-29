Advertisement

Record run for RV shipments

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Records were made to be broken, and another has gone by the wayside in the red-hot RV industry.

Shipments in August totaled more than 52,800 units. That’s up 33.8% percent from August of last year, and it’s the second-best month ever—surpassed only by March of this year.

A new record was also set for class B motorhomes in August, with more than 1,400 units shipped—a 29% increase over the previous record.

The industry has set monthly shipment records in each of the past ten months.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shootout in Benton Harbor had some residents running for cover on Sunday.
Cell phone footage, eyewitness describes terrifying shootout in Benton Harbor
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
One person shot Monday evening in South Bend
Four people arrested in Cass County drug bust
The Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says there were "no red flags" regarding the...
Priest accused of sexual misconduct showed “no red flags”
Priest from Catholic Diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend resigns amid allegations of child sexual abuse

Latest News

Berrien County is rescinding its school mask mandate.
Berrien County rescinds public health order
A Marshall County Dog named Mango is taking steps towards recovery after it was abused and then...
Good News: Abused & abandoned dog dumped in Marshall County expected to make full recovery
An abandoned dog is slowly recovering in Marshall County.
Abandoned dog on the road to recovery
President Biden attended the memorial for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh.
Memorial held for former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh
Wednesday's Child: Devon's search
Wednesday’s Child: Devon’s search