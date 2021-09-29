Record run for RV shipments

(WNDU) - Records were made to be broken, and another has gone by the wayside in the red-hot RV industry.

Shipments in August totaled more than 52,800 units. That’s up 33.8% percent from August of last year, and it’s the second-best month ever—surpassed only by March of this year.

A new record was also set for class B motorhomes in August, with more than 1,400 units shipped—a 29% increase over the previous record.

The industry has set monthly shipment records in each of the past ten months.

