Rabid bat found in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A rabid bat has been found in Van Buren County for the first time in five years.

The Van Buren-Cass District Health Department says it was notified of a bat that tested positive for rabies on September 16th.

The bat was discovered in the 49065 zip code.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says rabies cases in bats are higher this year than in past years, with 40 bats and one dog testing positive so far this year.

If you are bitten, officials say to try to keep the bat so it can be tested, and contact the health department if you think you’ve had a rabies exposure or need testing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.