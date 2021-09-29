Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo looking to add giraffes by end of this year

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The time frame for when the Potawatomi Zoo expects to debut giraffes to the public is somewhat of a moving target.

Officials expect it to be sometime between late October and mid-November. The zoo would like to introduce the giraffes to the public during its Gift of Lights celebration scheduled to run from November 26th until December 19th.

The zoo’s executive director Josh Sisk says, “We will be the only one in the region that you can come into and actually feed giraffes in the wintertime. We don’t know if they’ll be ready for feeding this winter -- at least people will be able to come in and start to see them. But then with the goal is that the exhibit will be open and ready to go for opening next season April 1st.”

Sisk adds that the giraffes will arrive in an over-the-road hauler that resembles a horse trailer, and they will lie down while traveling.

